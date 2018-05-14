Israeli military drops warning leaflets into Gaza as border protests build

The Israeli military dropped leaflets and fired tear gas into Gaza early on Monday, warning Palestinians to stay away from the border with Israel as protesters gathered for the penultimate day of a six-week demonstration, Reuters reports.

Protests are expected to escalate on Monday, the 70th anniversary of the foundation of Israel and the day the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem will be officially opened.

Hamas, the militant Islamist group that controls Gaza, has promised larger crowds in Gaza and elsewhere over the next two days.

Israel accuses Hamas of using the protests as a cover to launch attacks against the Gaza-Israel border fence, and Israeli soldiers on the other side. Hamas denies the charge.