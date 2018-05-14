Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport’s passenger flow grows 15 percent

2018-05-14 12:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

During the first four months of 2018, Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over 1.239 million passengers, the airport’s press service said in a statement May 14.

This indicator exceeds the same indicator of the previous year by 15 percent.

National air carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) carried 495,000 passengers, while national low-cost airline Buta Airways – 139,000 passengers.

1.066 million passengers (86 percent of passenger traffic) accounted for international flights. 30 percent of total number of international passengers accounted for AZAL, while 13 percent - Buta Airways.

Presently, Heydar Aliyev International Airport serves 30 airlines on over 40 destinations. Top ten most popular international destinations include Istanbul, Moscow, Dubai, Kiev, Doha, Sharjah, Tbilisi, Baghdad, Tehran and St. Petersburg. 818,000 passengers traveled to these destinations in January-April.