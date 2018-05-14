China says appreciates U.S. position on ZTE

China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday the country appreciated the U.S. position on ZTE Corp, following a pledge by President Donald Trump to help the firm “get back into business, fast”, Reuters reports.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China is in close communications with the United States on ZTE, which suspended its main operations after the U.S. Commerce Department banned American firms from selling to ZTE for seven years.

