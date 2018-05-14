Azerbaijan talks reasons of custom delays at border with Georgia

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

Delays at the border with Georgia are related to different approaches to the work of customs authorities, Chief of the Main Department for Activity Assessment and Development Programs of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Igbal Babayev said May 14.

"Today, many people complain that while passing the border of Georgia with Azerbaijan, the delay on the Georgian side lasts for 5-10 minutes, and on the Azerbaijani side – for about an hour. The fact is that Georgia and Azerbaijan have different approaches to the work of customs authorities. In Georgia, the customs authorities are engaged in fiscal activities, while in Azerbaijan the customs authorities to a greater extent ensure the security of the country. Therefore, it takes more time," he said.