Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at FIG Challenge World Cup in Portugal

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnasts Siyana Vasileva, Aliya Pashayeva, Diana Doman, Ayshan Bayramova and Zeynab Hummetova won medals in all rhythmic gymnastics group finals at the FIG Challenge World Cup in Portugal’s Portimao city, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation said in a message May 14.