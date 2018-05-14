Business idea from UNEC student for suffering from diabetes and overweight - “Made in Azerbaijan” (PHOTO)

2018-05-14 13:27 | www.trend.az | 2

The final stage of the “Made in Azerbaijan-3” business idea contest was held at UNEC.

The goal of the contest, jointly organized by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Azerbaijan Republic, the “Kapital Bank” OJSC and UNEC is to support the application of the Decree signed by the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev on January 18, 2016 “On the additional measures to stimulate the export of non-oil products” on the level of higher education institutions and promote enterpreneurship activities among students.

58 projects were presented at the “Made in Azerbaijan-3” business idea contest from 6 universities of the republic. While preparing business ideas, their compliance with the assignment and the mission of the contest, the reality of the project implementation in the domestic market, their financial plan, actuality and creativity at the simplified and business idea level were taken into consideration. The Expert Council evaluated the presented business ideas and 5 projects got through to the final round.

İn the final, Elnara Mammadzadeh, the 4-th year student of SABAH group of UNEC presented to the jury the “Count Me” project, the 3-rd year student Toghrul Mirzoyev presented the “Novbe.al” project, the 4-th year student of the Economics faculty Jalil Abbasli addressed to the jury with the “E-travel” project , the 3-rd year student of the Internatonal Economics School Eshgin Jafarov presented the project “Stevia” and the student of the Baku Engineering University Elchin Suleymanov addressed the jury with the project “Chessy”.

After the presentations, the jury assessed the possibility of applying these business ideas, the prospects of branding the products or services, investing attractiveness, presentation, answering questions and the original and creative approach.