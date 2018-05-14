Kazakhstan starting large-scale assembly of Mi-8/17 helicopters

2018-05-14 13:31 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan will this year start large-scale assembly of Mi-8/17 helicopters at the Aircraft Repair Plant No. 405 JSC, the minister of defense and aerospace industry of Kazakhstan, Beibut Atamkulov said at a meeting of the Kazakh government.

"We plan to organize large-scale assembly of Mi-8/17 helicopters at the Aircraft Repair Plant in Almaty. This year we must start the first stage of the helicopter assembly," said Atamkulov.

The minister also stressed that the helicopters of this model are reliable and effective for several areas at once.