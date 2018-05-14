Nar presents new ‘Europe’ bundle

2018-05-14 13:47 | www.trend.az | 2

Nar introduced its all-new ‘Europe’ bundle.

There is no need to look for Wi-Fi while travelling abroad to share something with your friends. Thus, by means of this offer, the customers are able to travel to many countries of Europe and enjoy lots of internet in roaming by paying only 2 qepik for every 1 Mb. The size of provided traffic is 200 Mb and the bundle costs AZN 4.

Joining this bundle can be done by dialing *777#078#YES or by using the ‘personal account’. Note that the bundle san be ordered unlimited number of times and bonuses ordered within the frames of the package are accumulating. Package usage period is 15 days. If the traffic is consumed before the expiration of this period, the cost of every 1 Mb will be 30 qepik. After the expiration of the bundle, cost of each MB will be calculated in accordance with the relevant zone.

Dial *777#20#YES to check the status of bonuses. For more detailed information send SMS with text ‘Europe’ or ‘Avropa’ to 777 or visit www.nar.az website.