Nar holds traditional meeting with media reps

2018-05-14 14:06 | www.trend.az | 0

Nar conducted a traditional meeting with media representatives.

During the meeting, held with participation of large number of journalists, the operator has shared extensive information about its latest achievements, products and services, expanded network and works implemented within its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy.

During the meeting, media representatives were informed about highest results of Nar in terms of mobile internet users, as well as increase in the usage of mobile internet in Baku and Absheron peninsula (by 88%) and regions (by 28%), in addition to beneficial and convenient campaigns and offers.

CEO of Azerfon LLC Gunnar Pahnke welcomed the journalists and shared his insights with regard to latest achievements of Nar:

“We are all pleased with achievements, which became possible thanks to dynamic development. These results were achieved thanks to significant expansion of mobile communication network, as well as modern services and beneficial prices. Nar will continue to strive for achievement of defined targets, with high development rate” said Mr. Pahnke.

While talking about measures taken in direction of network reinforcement, it was mentioned that the operator provides high quality services to subscribers by means of more than 6500 base stations; along with providing 4G (LTE) services in regions. It was also said that only during the first months of 2018, as much as 147 new LTE base stations were installed in the capital and 18 regions of the country, along with installation of LTE network in the metro stations and ensuring reinforced network at racing areas during the Formula Azerbaijan Grand-Prix.