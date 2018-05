Queen Elizabeth II presented with her portrait made by Azerbaijani artist

2018-05-14 14:07 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

Events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the world famous Royal Windsor Horse Show were held in Great Britain on May 9-13, says a message from The European Azerbaijan Society.

As part of the events, Queen Elizabeth II was presented with her portrait, made by Azerbaijani artist Jasar Mammadov, on behalf of Azerbaijan.