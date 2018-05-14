Putin assures IAEA chief that Russia honors non-proliferation regime

Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano that Russia is developing its nuclear energy in strict compliance with the restrictions on non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, TASS reports.

"You know that Russia is one of key participants of the process of developing atomic energy," Putin said at a bilateral meeting. "We are fully meeting our commitments and all works which Russia conducts on developing atomic energy are in strict compliance with all the restrictions related to the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction."

The Russian president stressed that he is glad that the IAEA is acting strictly in line with its charter and has earned confidence due to its professionalism and impartiality.

Putin thanked Amano for taking part in a forum held by the Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation. The Russian leader recalled that Russia has been supporting the IAEA’s activity from the very outset and continues active cooperation with the organization.