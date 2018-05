Philippine top diplomat to hold talks with Russian officials in Moscow

2018-05-14 14:15 | www.trend.az | 0

Philippine Foreign Minister Alan Peter Cayetano has arrived in Moscow and will hold talks with senior officials at the Russian Foreign Ministry on May 15, a source in the Philippine embassy told TASS.

"He has already arrived in the Russian capital, talks with senior officials at the Russian Foreign Ministry are scheduled to be held on May 15," the source said.