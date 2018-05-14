Ex-finance minister Kudrin to head Russian Chamber of Accounts

Chief executive of the Center for Strategic Research (CSR) and ex-finance minister Alexei Kudrin consented to become a candidate to the office of the head of the Russian Chamber of Accountants from the United Russia`s (Edinaya Rossiya) party, a participant in the meeting of the fraction presidium told TASS on Monday.

"Yes, he has agreed," the source said. It was reported on Friday that the United Russia party put forward a proposal to Kudrin to head the Russian Accounts Chamber.

The United Russia`s (Edinaya Rossiya) party fraction in the State Duma will make a decision to nominate ex-finance minister Alexei Kudrin as a candidate to the office of the head of the Chamber of Accounts, a participant said.