Baku to host exhibition of roses

2018-05-14

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Ilhama Isbalayeva - Trend:

An exhibition of roses will be held at the Central Botanical Garden of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) on May 29-31, ANAS told Trend on May 14.