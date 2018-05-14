President Aliyev: New Baku Port to play key role in boosting Azerbaijan's transport potential (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

The new Baku Port will play an important role in strengthening Azerbaijan's transport potential, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the Baku International Sea Trade Port Complex in Alat settlement on May 14.

"Today is a very significant day in the life of our country. The Baku International Sea Trade Port is being put into operation," President Aliyev said.

"I sincerely congratulate Azerbaijani people on this wonderful event. I am confident that the new Baku Port will play an important role in strengthening the transport potential of our country. I made the decision to build the Port several years ago. I knew, I saw that Azerbaijan will have a major transport, transit potential, that our country will develop rapidly. The made decision showed that our policy is far-sighted, weighted," the head of state said.

