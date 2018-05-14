China to ease 'one route, one airline' policy for Chinese carriers

China will ease its near decade-old “one route, one airline” policy for Chinese airlines, the country’s aviation regulator said on Monday, allowing for increased competition on long-haul international routes, Reuters reports.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), in a statement on its website, said it has revised rules in response to a changing aviation market as well as the 2019 opening of a second international airport in Beijing, which in turn is aimed at creating the world’s largest aviation hub in the city.

The CAAC introduced the policy in 2009 for long-haul international routes to prevent mainly China’s state-backed airlines from competing too aggressively on routes deemed difficult to profit from.

But the policy made it difficult for airlines to expand international networks at a time of growing overseas travel, and has allowed airlines to develop control of popular non-stop routes such as Beijing-Los Angeles, operated by Air China Ltd.

The revised rules were issued in draft form in August last year, and will become effective on Oct. 1 this year. They involve dividing international routes into two categories.

The first category will comprise unrestricted routes to destinations in countries with at least a partial open skies agreement with China, such as Australia, Thailand and the United States.

Long-haul destinations in the second category will be subject to certain restrictions.