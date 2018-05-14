Leading American IT companies to support Azerbaijani startups

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

The High Tech Park LLC operating under the Azerbaijani Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ministry and the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) signed a memorandum on cooperation in the IT sector, the ministry said in a message on May 14.

The document stipulates formation of a roadmap for long-term strategic cooperation between the parties.

Within the framework of the cooperation, AmCham will assist in attracting investments to local start-ups, create a favorable environment for cooperation with US venture funds, access of software solutions and services of local IT companies to the US market.

As part of Azerbaijani delegation's recent visit to the US, meetings were held with leadership of Google, Lenovo, Nutanix, the Investment technology center and the International investment company of the United States.