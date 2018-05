New appointment at Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry (PHOTO)

2018-05-14 15:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

Inam Karimov, minister of agriculture of Azerbaijan, appointed Director of the Research Institute for Vegetable Growing Aladdin Eyvazov as the head of the Center for Agrarian Sciences, Information and Consultation of the Agriculture Ministry, the ministry announced May 14.