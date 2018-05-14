Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan to become transport and logistics hub

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan, as an indispensable country for the regional cooperation in Eurasia, will continue its activities, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the Baku International Sea Trade Port Complex in the Alat settlement on May 14.

"We are currently working on creation of the North-South Transport Corridor and we have completed all the necessary work in our territory. Thus, the routes going from north to south and from east to west pass and will pass through the territory of Azerbaijan. We have allocated additional funds to complete the North-South Transport Corridor, and I am sure this railway will be put into operation in the next few years. Thus, Azerbaijan, which has no access to open seas in Eurasia, will become a transport and logistics hub. We already see it, and we are already fulfilling this function," he said.

