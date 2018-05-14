AzerGold talks foreign contractors' share in non-ferrous metal deposits (Exclusive)

Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC is completing the work on handover and acceptance of the share of foreign contractors in some mines and deposits in Azerbaijan, Zakir Ibrahimov, chairman of the company’s Management Board, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

“The work on handover and acceptance with the founding companies of the Azerbaijan International Mineral Resources Operating Company (AIMROC) are at the final stage,” Ibrahimov said.

In 2016, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on some measures in the sphere of study, research, exploration and development of Garadagh, Chovdar, Goydag, Dagkesemen mines, a section of Kohnamadan mine and deposits of the Kurakchay river basin. The order provided, among other things, for the purchase of shares of foreign contractors in these mines and deposits.