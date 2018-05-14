Gazprom in talks with Turkey on Turkish Stream second line route

Gazprom is holding talks on the route of the second line of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline in the territory of Turkey, Deputy CEO of the Russian gas holding Vitaly Markelov said on Monday, TASS reports.

"As far as the second line is concerned, the readiness in respect of the Russian segment is high… Concerning the main gas pipeline passing over the Turkish territory, we are now holding relevant talks on implementation of this project with the Turkish side," Markelov said.

