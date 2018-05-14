Erdogan: US no longer mediator in Middle East

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

The United States has lost its mediator status in the Middle East conflicts, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Instead of assisting in resolution of the Middle East problem, the US has become a part of this problem, preferring to stand by one of the parties of the conflict, not trying to contribute to its settlement," he said commenting on the movement of the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Turkish media reported May 14.