Iran's Zarif: Good, substantive talks with Russia, China on nuclear deal

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has tweeted that he had good and substantive meetings with counterparts in Beijing and Moscow over the future of the nuclear deal, reached in 2015 between Tehran and the six world powers.

“[We] will soon determine how P4+1 can guarantee Iran’s benefits under the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aka nuclear deal] and preserve this unique achievement of diplomacy,” Zarif tweeted ahead of his trip to Brussels to discuss the issue with the European counterparts.

The top Iranian diplomat is scheduled to meet with foreign ministers of France, Germany and Britain, as well as EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini on May 15.

Following his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on May 14, Zarif said that Russia confirmed its readiness to respect the nuclear deal.

Russia and Iran would do everything to save the nuclear deal after the Washington’s withdrawal from the accord, the Iranian diplomat said.

Zarif launched a diplomatic tour last week to talk the nuclear deal with counterparts, following the US withdrawal.

The trip is carried out in line with the President Hassan Rouhani’s directive for intensive talks on the possibility of preserving the JCPOA while the Iranian nation’s interests are guaranteed.

