IAEA chief gives no comment on US exit from Iran deal at meeting with Putin

2018-05-14 16:44 | www.trend.az | 2

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano refrained from commenting on Washington’s exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov told reporters on Monday, TASS reports.

"The Agency is a technical and non-political organization, so the director general was quite right to refrain from evaluating decisions made by Washington," the Russian envoy said.

"He said that the Agency had been conducting monitoring and checks in Iran and was determined to continue doing that based on the reasons provided by the United Nations Security Council and the IAEA Board of Governors," Ulyanov said.

When asked whether the IAEA saw any violations on Iran’s part, the Russian envoy answered in the negative.