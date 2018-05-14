Azerbaijan, Russia to co-op in supporting SMEs (PHOTO)

2018-05-14 16:52 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) under Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry and Russia’s Federal Corporation for Developing Small and Medium Business (SME Corporation) will cooperate in the development of SMEs, the agency said in a statement May 14.

The memorandum of cooperation was signed by Executive Director of the Agency for the Development of SMEs under Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry Orkhan Mammadov and Chairman of Russia’s SME Corporation Alexander Braverman, following their meeting in Moscow May 14.

The document envisages exchange of experience in the sphere of regulation and support of SMEs.