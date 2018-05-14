Azerbaijan prepares amendments to Customs Code

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan is developing a package of amendments to the Customs Code of the country, Chief of the Main Department for Activity Assessment and Development Programs Igbal Babayev told reporters May 14.

He said the package of changes will be sent to the government for consideration in the near future. Babayev also noted a number of proposals of the SCC.

"Currently, the package is in the last stage of development and will soon be sent to the government for consideration. As for the changes, since recently our activities on import-export operations are regulated jointly with the Ministry of Taxes, part of the changes will touch upon this matter. In general, the changes will contribute to the simplification of customs procedures, ensuring high-speed passage of customs checkpoints," Babayev said.