Tourists in Azerbaijan get involved in pottery, carpet weaving

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

In Azerbaijan, both local and foreign tourists show interest in interactive tourism, Director of the State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve "Gala" Malakhat Farajeva told Trend May 14.

She said interactive tours on carpet weaving, pottery, blacksmithing, etc. are organized, and they are ordered in advance.

"For example, master pot makers teach those who want to engage in pottery, carpet-makers show how to weave a carpet, others learn how to roll out pita bread, etc", she said.

Farajeva reminded that there are four museums in the reserve: one free-of-charge museum entitled as "From waste to art" and three paid ones – Ethnographic Museum, Museum of Antiques and the "Gala" Fortress. She added that museums can be visited without interactive tours.

Museum tickets are available, and they cost 2 manats for local tourists, 4 manats for foreigners, she said.