Iran’s deputy FM arrives in Brussels for expert talks on JCPOA

Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, heading an expert team of various economic fields, arrived in Brussels May 14 for negotiations on JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action).

Upon arrival the top Iranian diplomat held talks with Helga Schmid, secretary-general of the European External Action Service, Iran’s media outlets reported.

Negotiations between the Iranian and European experts is expected to continue till tomorrow, when EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini will host a meeting of Iran and three European foreign ministers (Germany, France, UK).

The expert level talks’ results is expected to be submitted to foreign ministers.

Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif launched a diplomatic tour last week to talk the nuclear deal with counterparts, following the US withdrawal.

The trip is carried out in line with the President Hassan Rouhani’s directive for intensive talks on the possibility of preserving the JCPOA while the Iranian nation’s interests are guaranteed.

