Kushner: Peace deal to benefit both sides in Mideast conflict

2018-05-14 17:24 | www.trend.az | 2

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will say on Monday at the opening ceremony for the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem that it is possible for both sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to gain more than they give in any peace deal, Reuters reports.

Kushner, the U.S. envoy to the Middle East and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, was to speak amid tensions over Trump’s decision to move the embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

The Trump administration has nearly completed a long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan but is still undecided on how and when to roll it out, given Palestinian anger at Trump’s embassy move.

“We believe, it is possible for both sides to gain more than they give – so that all people can live in peace – safe from danger, free from fear, and able to pursue their dreams,” Kushner will say, according to speech excerpts seen by Reuters.