Tesla registers Shanghai electric car firm ahead of ownership rule change

2018-05-14 17:27 | www.trend.az | 2

Tesla Inc has registered a new electric car firm in Shanghai, as China prepares to scrap rules on capping foreign ownership of new-energy vehicle (NEV) ventures, Reuters reports.

The new company, Tesla (Shanghai) Co Ltd, was registered on May 10, according to a filing with the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System seen by Reuters.

The new company will focus on electric cars, spare parts and batteries, according to the filing.

The U.S. carmaker has been in protracted negotiations to set up its own plant in Shanghai to produce vehicles locally, helping bolster its position in the country’s fast-growing market for electric cars and to avoid high import tariffs.

It was not clear if the new firm was related to the anticipated Shanghai plant.

“We don’t have anything new to add on this registration for now,” a Tesla spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday.

The new company, registered in south-east Shanghai within the city’s free-trade zone area lists Tesla China head Zhu Xiaotong as its legal representative, and Tesla Motors HK Limited as the sole shareholder in the firm.