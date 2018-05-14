Global banks signal pragmatism over EU access after Brexit

Top banks in London have begun lobbying to improve the European Union’s existing system of market access after the bloc’s officials dismissed British calls for a bespoke Brexit deal, Reuters reports.

Despite the scepticism in Brussels, the British government and financial lobbies TheCityUK, City of London financial district and UK Finance banking lobby, are unified in backing a “mutual recognition” blueprint for EU market access after Britain’s departure from the bloc next March.

This involves Britain and the EU agreeing to accept each other’s financial rules in return for two-way market access for banks, insurers and asset managers under a bespoke trade agreement.

But a trade deal of this sort has never been done before in financial services, and the EU has said only that it could improve the bloc’s existing “equivalence” system.

Britain rejects this because access is granted at the sole discretion of Brussels. It can be scrapped at short notice and would force Britain to keep copying EU rules.

Unlike the other industry bodies based in London, the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) has so far not formally backed mutual recognition, its chairman Michael Cole-Fontayn said.

He signaled an openness among members, who include Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley banks, top asset manager BlackRock, and British lenders HSBC and Barclays, to build on equivalence.

“We are pragmatic in recognizing that markets will and need to continue to function,” Cole-Fontayn told Reuters.

“The negotiations are highly political but we would naturally want to be constructive in providing input into whatever model is ultimately taken forward to seek the most optimal outcome possible under the political constraints.”