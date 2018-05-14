Georgia’s external trade up 22.2 % in January-April

Georgia’s external trade grew by 22.2 percent this year and reached $3.78 billion in January-April 2018, says the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat), Agenda reports.

This year the value of Georgia’s exports increased by 22 percent to $961.4 million, while the value of imports also increased 22.3 percent to $2.82 billion with respect to January-April 2017, said Geostat.

Georgia’s trade deficit equalled $1. 86 billion this year, which was a 49.2 percent share of the country's total trade turnover.