Index of Tashkent Stock Exchange on May 14

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan Composite Index (UCI) of the Toshkent Republican Stock Exchange (RSE) decreased to 1,028.70 points on May 14, which is 1.76 points less compared to May 11 (1,030.46 points).

At the beginning of the trade-day the UCI was at 1,030.46 points, decreasing then to 1,028.70 points by 15:00 (GMT +5). The figure has remained stable till the end of the trade-day.

During the previous trade-week (May 7-11), the largest figure of the UCI was detected on May 10 (1,030.62 points), with the lowest being on May 7 (1,023.76 points).