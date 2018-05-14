OPEC‘s oil output up by 12,000 b/d

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

OPEC-14 crude oil production averaged 31.93 million barrels per day (mb/d) in April, an increase of 12,000 b/d from the previous month, OPEC said in its Monthly Oil Market Report for May.

Higher production in Saudi Arabia and Algeria was partially offset by decreased crude oil production, mainly in Venezuela, Gabon and Nigeria, said the report.

The share of OPEC crude oil in total global production remained unchanged at 32.6 percent compared with the previous month, said the report.

