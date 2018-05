Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on May 14

2018-05-14

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The afternoon foreign currency trading session ended at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Twenty-seven banks participated in the trades, KASE said in a message.

The US dollar's weighted average rate with T+0 (settlements implemented in a day) in tenge was 327.71 tenge per US dollar, with the trades volume at $83.700 million.