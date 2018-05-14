President Aliyev: New Baku Port to play key role in boosting Azerbaijan's transport potential (UPDATE 2)

2018-05-14 18:21 | www.trend.az | 2

Details added (first version posted on 14:27)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

The new Baku Port will play an important role in strengthening Azerbaijan's transport potential, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the Baku International Sea Trade Port Complex in Alat settlement on May 14.

"Today is a very significant day in the life of our country. The Baku International Sea Trade Port is being put into operation," President Aliyev said.

"I sincerely congratulate Azerbaijani people on this wonderful event. I am confident that the new Baku Port will play an important role in strengthening the transport potential of our country. I made the decision to build the Port several years ago. I knew, and I saw that Azerbaijan will have a major transport, transit potential, that our country will develop rapidly. The made decision showed that our policy is far-sighted, weighted," the head of state said.

President Ilham Aliyev said that construction work, which was divided into stages, has been launched.

"In 2014, the ferry terminal was commissioned, and Ro-Ro terminal - was commissioned earlier this year. And today, the Port is fully ready for operation. The Port that is capable of handling 15 million tons of cargo, including 100,000 containers, will undoubtedly play an important role in strengthening our transport infrastructure," he said.

The head of the state emphasized that the next stage stipulates ensuring that capacity for cargo transshipment is brought up to 25 million tons.

"Plans related to expansion work have been voiced during today's presentation, and it is planned to increase the port's capacity to 500,000 containers a year," the head of state said.

President Aliyev further noted that local and foreign specialists and employees participated in the port's construction.

"I would like to express my gratitude to them for the work done. I personally controlled the construction work. I am glad that today the highest standards are applied here, all equipment, necessary technical means, latest cranes were purchased and installed here. Thus, we established the strongest transport and logistics center in Azerbaijan," he said.

Choosing Alat also was not accidental, President Aliyev added.

"The existing Baku Port no longer meets our needs, it is located in the city center and its ability to handle increasing cargo volumes is very limited. Alat is a very favorable place from the geographical point of view, and routes passing Alat in both the western and southern directions, including roads and railways, undoubtedly played a major role in choosing this place Surely, development of the Alat settlement will depend, to a large extent, on the logistics and transport infrastructure created here," said the president.

He added that in the near future a free economic zone will be established in Alat, and in the future this territory of Baku will develop very rapidly, numerous workplaces will be created.

"Thus, Alat will take an important place in development of the country's transport and economic potential, " Ilham Aliyev said.

President Aliyev further said that the commissioning of the Baku International Sea Trade Port gives ground to say that all tasks set before the country's transport infrastructure have been fulfilled.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news