President Aliyev congratulates Malaysian PM

2018-05-14 18:27 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir bin Mohamad.

“I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the beginning of your activity as the prime minister of Malaysia,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter. “I believe that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia, our bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue to develop and expand in accordance with the interests of our peoples. I recall our meeting in Baku with the most pleasant impressions, and wish you good health, happiness, success in your upcoming activity for the sake of well-being of the friendly people of Malaysia.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news