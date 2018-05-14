Azerbaijan, NATO mull co-op prospects

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, who is on a working visit to Belgium, met with James Appathurai, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message on May 14.

At the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the development of partnership between Azerbaijan and NATO.



Appathurai thanked Azerbaijan for its financial and technical support to the Afghanistan National Army Trust Fund and the Resolute Support Mission, which is aimed at establishing peace in Afghanistan.



The meetings of the Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO Allied Command Operations and Chiefs of the General Staff of the Russian Federation were highly appreciated.



The sides discussed the regional issues as well. Mammadyarov noted that the ongoing occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and the illegal presence of the Armenian armed forced in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan are very serious threats to the regional peace and stability.



At the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on the future perspectives of the Azerbaijan-NATO relations and the issues on the international agenda.

