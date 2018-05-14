Turnover of Azerbaijani securities market up in Jan.-April

2018-05-14 18:47 | www.trend.az | 2
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
Total turnover of the stock transactions on all instruments on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has amounted to over 7.62 billion manats in January-April 2018, which is 2.9 times more than in the same period of 2017, BSE said May 14.
In January-April 2018, the volume of government securities market totalled 3.6 billion manats (7.1-fold increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover – 552.89 million manats (34.3 percent decrease), and the derivatives market volume – 3.46 billion manats (growth by 2.7 times).
Comparative table on the trades results in the state and corporate sectors at the Baku Stock Exchange:
|
Market segments
|
Jan.-April 2018
|
Jan.-April 2017
|
Volume of transactions, AZN
|
Number of deals
|
Volume of transactions, AZN
|
Number of deals
|
I. State Securities Market
|
3, 603, 523, 921
|
480
|
504, 686, 083
|
168
|
State bonds of finance ministry
|
298, 172, 544
|
164
|
223, 802, 073
|
130
|
Initial placement
|
246, 883, 394
|
101
|
208, 132, 024
|
108
|
secondary market
|
51, 289, 150
|
63
|
15, 670, 049
|
22
|
Notes (Central Bank)
|
3, 305, 351, 377
|
316
|
280, 884, 010
|
38
|
Initial placement
|
3, 305, 351, 377
|
316
|
280, 884, 010
|
38
|
secondary market
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
II. Market of shares
|
56, 242, 112
|
506
|
600, 573, 035
|
459
|
Initial placement
|
25, 000, 000
|
1
|
600, 000, 000
|
2
|
secondary market
|
31, 242, 112
|
505
|
573, 035
|
457
|
III. Debt market
|
206, 194, 832
|
356
|
229, 955, 891
