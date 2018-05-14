AZ EN RU TR
azerbaijan news app
Thumbnail

Turnover of Azerbaijani securities market up in Jan.-April

2018-05-14 18:47 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Total turnover of the stock transactions on all instruments on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has amounted to over 7.62 billion manats in January-April 2018, which is 2.9 times more than in the same period of 2017, BSE said May 14.

In January-April 2018, the volume of government securities market totalled 3.6 billion manats (7.1-fold increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover – 552.89 million manats (34.3 percent decrease), and the derivatives market volume – 3.46 billion manats (growth by 2.7 times).

Comparative table on the trades results in the state and corporate sectors at the Baku Stock Exchange:

Market segments

Jan.-April 2018

Jan.-April 2017

Volume of transactions, AZN

Number of deals

Volume of transactions, AZN

Number of deals

I. State Securities Market

3, 603, 523, 921

480

504, 686, 083

168

State bonds of finance ministry

298, 172, 544

164

223, 802, 073

130

Initial placement

246, 883, 394

101

208, 132, 024

108

secondary market

51, 289, 150

63

15, 670, 049

22

Notes (Central Bank)

3, 305, 351, 377

316

280, 884, 010

38

Initial placement

3, 305, 351, 377

316

280, 884, 010

38

secondary market

-

-

-

-

II. Market of shares

56, 242, 112

506

600, 573, 035

459

Initial placement

25, 000, 000

1

600, 000, 000

2

secondary market

31, 242, 112

505

573, 035

457

III. Debt market

206, 194, 832

356

229, 955, 891

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Saytdakı materialların istifadəsi zamanı istinad edilməsi vacibdir. Məlumat internet səhifələrində istifadə edildikdə hiperlink vasitəsi ilə istinad mütləqdir.
Copyright © 2016 All rights reserved.

ILK-10 Azeri Website Directory