Turnover of Azerbaijani securities market up in Jan.-April

2018-05-14 18:47 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Total turnover of the stock transactions on all instruments on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has amounted to over 7.62 billion manats in January-April 2018, which is 2.9 times more than in the same period of 2017, BSE said May 14.

In January-April 2018, the volume of government securities market totalled 3.6 billion manats (7.1-fold increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover – 552.89 million manats (34.3 percent decrease), and the derivatives market volume – 3.46 billion manats (growth by 2.7 times).

Comparative table on the trades results in the state and corporate sectors at the Baku Stock Exchange: