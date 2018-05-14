Azerbaijan's defense minister inaugurates several military facilities (PHOTO)

May 14

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Defense Ministry participated in the opening of several military facilities upon the instruction of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message on May 14.

The minister participated in the opening of a warehouse for storage of fuel and lubricants, as well as a technical repair and service center for vehicles, where he got acquainted with the conditions created here that meet modern requirements. The minister gave relevant instructions.

Then, Hasanov took part in the opening of a new dining room in one of the military units and had lunch with the military personnel.