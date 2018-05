Iran unveils gas swap details with Azerbaijan

Tehran, Iran, May 14

By Umid Niayesh, Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

Currently Iran swaps about one million cubic meters of gas per day with Azerbaijan, Iran’s deputy oil minister Hamid Reza Araqi said.

Araqi, who heads the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), said that Iran swaps the volume with Azerbaijan to meet Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic’s demand, Trend correspondent reported.

Araqi added that Tehran is also swapping gas from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan.