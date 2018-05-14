Silk Way West expands fleet, flights geography

2018-05-14 20:30 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14
By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:
Azerbaijan's cargo airline Silk Way West Airlines has purchased two additional Boeing 747-400 aircraft, as well as expanded its flights in European direction, according to a message posted on The Loadstar.
Last week, the Azerbaijani airline received one cargo 747-400F, previously owned by Malaysian Airlines, and the second one will be brought in June.
Silk Way West also began in April to fly to Liege twice a week and resumed flights to Budapest after a two-year hiatus.