Silk Way West expands fleet, flights geography

2018-05-14

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Azerbaijan's cargo airline Silk Way West Airlines has purchased two additional Boeing 747-400 aircraft, as well as expanded its flights in European direction, according to a message posted on The Loadstar.

Last week, the Azerbaijani airline received one cargo 747-400F, previously owned by Malaysian Airlines, and the second one will be brought in June.

Silk Way West also began in April to fly to Liege twice a week and resumed flights to Budapest after a two-year hiatus.