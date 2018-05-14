Azerbaijani FM to meet OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Paris

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov left Brussels to pay a working visit to Paris on May 14, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend.

Mammadyarov is expected to meet with the co-chairmen of the OSCE Minsk Group in Paris on May 15.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as well as recent events in Armenia will be discussed at the meeting.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

