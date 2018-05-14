Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan to become transport and logistics hub (UPDATE)

2018-05-14 21:28 | www.trend.az | 2

Details added (first version posted on 15:55)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan, as an indispensable country for the regional cooperation in Eurasia, will continue its activities, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the Baku International Sea Trade Port in the Alat settlement on May 14.

"We are currently working on creation of the North-South Transport Corridor and we have completed all the necessary work in our territory. Thus, the routes going from north to south and from east to west pass and will pass through the territory of Azerbaijan. We have allocated additional funds to complete the North-South Transport Corridor, and I am sure this railway will be put into operation in the next few years. Thus, Azerbaijan, which has no access to open seas in Eurasia, will become a transport and logistics hub. We already see this, we are already fulfilling this function," he said.

"One might think that we could consider the work already completed. But we should look and we look to the future. Presently, we are engaged in launching the South-West Transport Corridor. This is also a very important transport corridor, and according to the information provided to me, the first test train has already been sent on that route. Thus, creating a big transport infrastructure, we multiply the geo-political, geo-economic importance of Azerbaijan," President Aliyev said.

President Aliyev further stressed that, at the same time, these projects expand and strengthen the international cooperation.

"If we look at the number and power of the countries participating in the East-West and North-South transport corridors, we will see that this is indeed a format for large-scale international cooperation. The East-West Transport Corridor connects China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and further the countries of Europe. The North-South Transport Corridor connects Pakistan, India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, the countries of Northern Europe. And the South-West corridor connects countries in a wider format," President Aliyev said, adding that Azerbaijan is a country that participates in all these projects.

Azerbaijan made a lot of efforts to implement these projects, major political steps were taken in this regard, President Aliyev said.

"That is, we purposefully, thoughtfully worked, we made efforts to implement these projects. Finally, we saw the result. Once again, I would like to say that the implementation of these projects will bring economic benefits not only to us. We, by making the most efficient use of our transport potential, will significantly improve our economic situation. These projects greatly enhance Azerbaijan's geopolitical significance," he said.

"Azerbaijan, as an indispensable country for the regional cooperation in Eurasia, will continue its activities. We enjoy great respect in the world. Azerbaijan is known as a very reliable partner, a country capable of much. Our growing economic power allows us to realize such historic projects. The construction of the Baku International Sea Trade Port is one of the important projects implemented through the state budget of Azerbaijan, and this day will be remembered as an important day in our history. I once again welcome all the participants of the construction of this port, I express my gratitude to them. I wish you continued success in your future work. Once again, I congratulate you and all Azerbaijani people on this wonderful event. Thank you," the head of state said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news