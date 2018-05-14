Traffic accident kills 6 in eastern Ethiopia

2018-05-14 22:35 | www.trend.az | 2

A car accident in Ethiopia's Oromia regional state has killed six people, a regional official said on Monday, Xinhua reported.

Seyum Degefu, East Hararge Zone Police Division Communication Head, said the accident occurred when a truck carrying passengers and animals overturned and crashed, eventually killing six people and dozens of animals, state news agency ENA reported on Monday.

Degefu also said that the accident, which happened on Sunday night while traveling to the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, also left additional six people, who were aboard the truck, with serious and light physical injuries.

The East African country, with one of the lowest per capita car ownership in the world, often encounter deadly traffic accidents with blames put on bad roads, flawed driving license issuance system and negligent enforcement of road safety.