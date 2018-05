Turkey declares mourning over Gaza events

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

Turkey announced a three-day mourning for the events in the Gaza Strip, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said, Turkish media reported.

Mourning announced in commemoration of the victims of the clashes in the Gaza Strip and solidarity with the Palestinians, he said.