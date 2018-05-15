Turkey recalls US, Israel ambassadors over Gaza slaughter

In response to Israel's ongoing violent suppression of Palestinian protesters in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has recalled his country's ambassadors to both the US and Israel, accusing Israel of "state terror" and "genocide", Sputnik reported.

According to reports, Erdogan is recalling the ambassadors for consultations over Israel's brutal crackdown on the ongoing March of Return protests in the Gaza Strip, which came to a deadly head Monday as at least 55 Palestinians were killed while protesting the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem. Nearly 3,000 Palestinians have been injured in the protests so far.

"Turkey will react to this harshly. We have withdrawn our ambassadors from Washington and Tel Aviv for consultations," Erdogan said on NTV Television during his visit to the UK. "We also propose to convene an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. We will hold talks with many leaders."