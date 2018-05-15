Oil gains while US crude's discount to Brent deepens

Oil prices rose on Monday as OPEC reported that the global oil glut has been virtually eliminated, while US crude’s discount to global benchmark Brent widened to more than $7, its deepest in five months, Reuters reported.

Global benchmark Brent gained $1.11 to settle at $78.23 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 26 cents to settle at $70.96.

WTI’s discount to Brent was as much as $7.28, its widest since Dec. 12 on surging US output.

US shale production is expected to hit a record 7.18 million barrels per day (bpd), the Energy Information Administration said.

The production growth may be far from over, contributing to US crude’s discount to Brent, analysts said.

“You have the threat that a high enough price will start to activate the 7,700 drilled but uncompleted wells in the Lower 48 states,” said Walter Zimmerman, chief technical analyst at ICAP TA.

Contrastingly, OPEC’s latest report was more bullish.

“That absolute plunge in Venezuelan production ... just highlights how tenuous the market is in terms of the supply-and-demand balance,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC.

Even so, OPEC and its allies were still trimming output more than their supply-cutting pact required.