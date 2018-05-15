Trump discusses NAFTA, Middle East in phone call with Trudeau

2018-05-15 03:38 | www.trend.az | 1

US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a phone call on Monday discussed the advances in the North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations and exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East, the prime minister's office said in a press release, Sputnik reported.

"The leaders discussed the progress being made in the North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations and the possibility of bringing negotiations to a prompt conclusion," the release stated on Monday.

Trump and Trudeau also spoke about the recent developments in the Middle East, the release added.

The White House also said in a press release that Trump discussed with Justin Trudeau the significant need to quickly conclude NAFTA renegotiations.