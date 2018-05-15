US, China still 'very far apart' on trade: US ambassador

The United States wants China to give a timetable on how it will open up its markets to US exports as the two countries are still “very far apart” on resolving trade frictions, US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Washington and Beijing have proposed tens of billions of dollars in tariffs in recent weeks, fanning worries of a full-blown trade war that could hurt global supply chains and dent business investment plans.

Earlier this month, a US delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin presented China with a list of demands to tackle allegations of intellectual property theft and other trade policies Washington considers unfair.

The two countries failed to reach an agreement on the long list of US demands, and decided to resume talks in Washington.

Branstad, who was present at the meeting, said the Chinese appeared to be “taken back” by the significance of the list.

“The Chinese have said ‘we want to see the specifics.’ We gave them all the specifics in terms of trade issues. So they can’t say they don’t know what we’re asking for,” he said.

“We’re still very far apart,” Branstad said, saying that China has not met pledges to open up its insurance and financial services area, as well as reduce auto tariffs.